The Best of Random Thoughts: 7/2/2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s feature is a look back at some of the best Random Thoughts of 2019. Included is a message to parents, football, baseball and bees. Read on.

A message from NFHS (January 15, 2019)

This was issued on Monday by the National Federation of State High School Associations: A Message to Parents of Ohio High School Athletes.

It starts with Dear Mom and Dad: Cool It.

One of the key parts of the open letter said “Yelling, screaming and berating officials humiliates your child, annoys those sitting around you, embarrasses your child’s school and is the primary reason Ohio has an alarming shortage of high school officials.”

It’s a shame that we live in an age when a letter like that has to be written to parents and other fans. Criticizing officials isn’t new, but it really seem to have gotten worse.

Yes, officials make mistakes or miss calls. They don’t do it intentionally, so try to keep that in mind.

I’ve said it for years and I’ll say it again – buying a ticket to a high school sporting event entitles you to a seat, not to berate officials and others.

New pro football league (February 9, 2019)

Like roughly three million other people, I was curious enough to watch some of the new American Alliance of Football (AAF) over the weekend.

For those who don’t know, the AAF is an eight team league with teams in the south and west.

This is a clear step down from the NFL, but the league isn’t trying to compete with the big boys. I’m interested to see how many people are still watching these games mid and late season. History hasn’t been kind to previous pro leagues.

NFL Combine (March 5, 2019)

While I enjoy watching parts of it, I sometimes think the NFL scouting combine is one of the most overrated things in sports.

It’s boosted or lowered the draft stock of players over the years. Many so-called workout warriors have gone from third to first round picks, while a player thought to be a first rounder dropped to the second or third round because he didn’t perform well at the combine.

It’s great that a defensive end can bench press 225 pounds 40 times and it’s great that a wide receiver can peel off a 4.2 40 yard dash. Scouts seemingly get blinded by that and sometimes overlook the fact that the aforementioned defensive end knows only one move, or the wide receiver doesn’t really know how to run routes or make a downfield catch.

In the end, either a guy can play or he can’t. One would think that NFL team personnel would be able to tell from in-person scouting or game video.

Unusual eats April 8, 2019)

I recently came across a list of new and unique foods being served at Major League Baseball parks this season.

How about “The Fowl Pole” at Texas Rangers games? It’s a two pound chicken tender that comes with ranch and honey mustard. That’s a lot of chicken.

Another one is “The Coney Dog Egg Roll” at Detroit Tigers games. It’s basically a chili cheese dog without the bun, stuffed inside an egg roll, with mustard and onions on top, and there’s “The Pittsburgh Cone” at Pittsburgh Pirates games – Kielbasa, pierogis, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing stuffed inside a waffle cone.

Then there’s “The Donut Burger” at Philadelphia Phillies games. It’s a bacon cheeseburger with cherry pepper jam and the bun is two glazed donuts, and finally, how about 18-inch hot dogs at Arizona Diamondbacks games?

They’re selling three different kinds: One topped with Reuben mac-and-cheese, a bratwurst version topped with fried mac-and-cheese, and a breakfast version topped with hash browns, bacon, fried eggs, cheese, and gravy.

Yes, I would try most of those. Would you?

Bee delay? (May 6, 2019)

I’ve heard of rain delays, lightning delays, and delays caused by a loss of power, but until yesterday, I had never heard of a “Bee Delay.”

According to reports, thousands of bees buzzed the infield area just before Monday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park.

Two beekeepers who happened to be at the game helped the grounds crew safely capture the bees.

How bizarre, how bizarre.

Random Thoughts will return to its regular format next Tuesday. Enjoy you July 4 holiday/holiday weekend.