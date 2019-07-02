Patrol still focused on impaired drivers

VW independent/submitted information

As part of the Oho State Highway Patrol’s ongoing effort to make Ohio’s roadways safer, troopers are continuing to focus on impaired driving enforcement.

During the first five months of 2019, troopers have made more than 10,000 arrests for impaired driving, resulting in 22 fewer OVI-related fatal crashes.

In 2018, there were 13,364 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 402 people and injuring 7,811 others. During that same period, troopers removed more than 26,600 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways

“We can’t fight the battle against impaired driving on our own – we need your commitment to make our roads safe,” said Lt. Jonathan Gray, commander of the Van Wert post. “Everyone can help make our roads safer by planning ahead, designating a sober driver, and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.”

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity, or stranded motorists.

To view a copy of the entire statistical recap, visit https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/OVI_Bulletin_2019b.pdf.