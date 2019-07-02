Mark Wesley Schannen

Mark Wesley Schannen, 42, of Van Wert, died Sunday evening, June 30, 2019, at his residence.

He was born July 9, 1976, in Angola, Indiana, the son of Robert H. Schannen Jr. and Nancy (Hindman) Schannen, who both preceded him in death. On October 6, 2012, he married the former Tara Rowe, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two children, Niall and Madeline; four sisters, Lisa (Herb) Clark and Stephaine (Dave) Ryan, both of Angola, Indiana, Ann (Pete) Maugherman of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Katie Schannen of San Juan Capistrano, California; and a sister-in-law, Stacy.

A brother, Steve Schannen, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 5, and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, both at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To Tara, for Niall’s and Madeline’s college 529 plan.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.