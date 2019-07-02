Plenty of events planned for Convoy Community Days

The Crestview High School marching band, shown here from a previous festival appearance, is always a highlight of the Convoy Community Days Parade. VW independent file photo

VW independent/submitted information

Convoy Community Days will be celebrated Friday and Saturday, July 12-13, with all events being held at Edgewood Park. The following is a schedule of events for this year’s festival:

Friday, July 12

Tug-A-Truck — This event will be held at the Edgewood Park track. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., with weigh-in starting at 5 that evening, and the tugs beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5, with food available. Visit “Tug-A-Truck-Convoy, Ohio” on Facebook or contact Brent Wein at 419.605.7271 for more information and rules.

Saturday, July 13

Convoy Fire & EMS Pancake & Sausage Breakfast — The event will be held from 7-10 a.m. at the Edgewood Park building. The cost will be a donation to the fire boot. Car seat inspections will be from 8-10 a.m.

Kids activities — Activities include a Kiddy Tractor Pull, with registration at 10 a.m. Saturday and the pull beginning at 11 that morning; inflatables, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday; Mark’s Ark animal demonstration at the Edgewood building at 1 p.m. Saturday; 4-H shaved ice stand.

Baseball Tournaments — Baseball tournaments will be held for 8 and under and 10 and under teams. The park concession stand will be open. Contact Kyle Hammons at 419.670.3661 for more information.

Convoy Fire & EMS Demonstration — To be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the park shelterhouse. The event will include the Smoke House, equipment demonstrations, and a visit from a Lutheran Air Flight helicopter sometime between 10:45 and 11 a.m.

Corn Hole Tournament — Tournament registration will be held at noon Saturday on the tennis court, while the tourney will begin at 1 that afternoon. Those wanting to enter a team should contact Dave Thomas at 260.639.2083.

2019 Convoy Community Days Parade Line-up at Crestview Local Schools will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, with the parade beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at Edgewood Park. This year’s theme is “A Small Town That Does Big Things”. Parade grand marshal for 2019 is the Convoy Community Foundation, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Current foundation trustees are Denise Frey, Carl Etzler, Marcia Germann, Kristi Gamble, Bob Hall, Patti Keipper, Greg Kulwicki, Jeanne Leary, Craig Miller, Ron Schumm, Bob Schumm, and Gary Weck. The foundation will also hold an ice cream social serving ice cream and cake after the parade at the Edgewood Park Building. Parade entry forms can be found on the village website, www.villageofconvoy.com, or by contacting Connie Kreischer at 419.203.5288.

Finger Licking Good Chicken Dinner — including a quarter of a chicken, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, and a roll prepared by Jamie and Kristi Gamble, Meagan Fokker, and their crew – will be served from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the at Edgewood Park Building. Crestview Knight Vision show choir will be the entertainment. Convoy Foundation ice cream social.

Lions Club Bingo — Convoy Lions Club is active in the community, co-sponsoring Convoy Community Days, building ramps for those in needing assistance, collecting eyeglasses for the less fortunate, providing Crestview scholarships, and supporting the Convoy community in many more ways. Bingo will take place from 6-9 p.m. in the building on Saturday.

KOI Drag Races — Saturday at Edgewood Park track. Warm-ups will begin at 5 p.m., with the drags beginning at 7 that evening. Visit KOI Drag Racing in Convoy on Facebook for more information or contact Brent Wein at 419.605.7271.

Visit the Convoy village webpage above for more information.