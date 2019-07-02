Lima Pops park concert switched to NPAC

VW independent/submitted information

Due to concerns of threatening weather conditions, the Fountain Park Summer Music Series concert for this Friday, July 5, featuring the Lima Symphony Pops Orchestra is being moved inside to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Concert start time will remain at 7 p.m. for this free concert. Doors will open at 6 Friday evening and all seating is general admission.