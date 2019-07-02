Halker throws no-hitter, Van Wert wins

Van Wert independent sports

WAPAKONETA — Josh Halker tossed a no-hitter with five strikeouts and Van Wert blasted Wapakoneta 10-0 in ACME baseball on Monday.

The Cougars fared well at the plate, scoring three runs in the first inning and four more in the second.

Ethan Rupert scored on a wild pitch, then Levi Eddins doubled in Turner Witten and Ries Wise to give Van Wert a 3-0 lead. A second inning RBI single by Kaiden Bates scored Hunter Bolenbaugh, then three batters later, Bates scored on a bases loaded walk. Jacob Place scored on a fielder’s choice and Rupert stole home, giving the Cougars a 7-0 lead.

Two more runs came in the sixth. Bates scored on a grounder by Rupert, then Witten singled in Place. The final run was scored in the seventh inning when Bolenbaugh scored on a fielder’s choice.

Bates, Place, Rupert and Bolenbaugh each scored a pair of runs for Van Wert, while Place, Witten and Levi Eddins each had a pair of hits. Bates, Witten and Eddins finished with two RBIs.

Van Wert (6-2-3) is scheduled to play at Delphos St. John’s on Wednesday.