Aqua Park donation

YMCA Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison thanked Van Wert Family Dentistry for its generous sponsorship of the Aqua Park and splash pad on June 27. Area residents can enjoy $3 admission Monday-Thursday all summer, thanks to the YMCA’s business sponsors. Shown with Morrison are Dr. Jerry Burgei, Dr. Jenny Swick, Allisha Ostendorf, Tami Reindel, Melissa Knepper, Rian Stetler, Andrea Recker, Linda Hilvers, Krista Inkrott, and Stephanie Will of Van Wert Family Dentistry. YMCA photo