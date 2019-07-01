Terhark to play in Louisville

Van Wert High School junior Erin Terhark (left), will play in the premier girls AAU tournament in Louisville, Kentucky July 5-8. The Run for the Roses will feature over 9000 athletes and 1000 college coaches. Terhark is the starting post player for Fort Wayne AAU-Motivational Movement and the squad will complete in the Class of 2021 16U Division with over 350 other teams. The teams’s first three games will feature opponents from Ohio, Canada and Alabama, followed by bracket play. Photo submitted