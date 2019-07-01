State gas tax hike in effect; VW prices unchanged so far

Gasoline prices are shown Monday morning at the Murphy USA station in the Towne Center shopping center. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

VW independent/submitted information

Local gasoline prices remain under the state average, but could likely see an increase as Ohio’s gasoline tax increase goes into effect this week.

Effective today, the state’s gasoline tax increases 10.5 cents, for a total of 38.5 cents, while the tax on diesel fuel increases 19 cents, for a total of 47 cents a gallon. The increases are part of the state transportation budget signed in April by Governor Mike DeWine and are expected to provide more money for road and bridge infrastructure improvements.

According to the Ohio AAA, the gasoline tax increase will likely cost motorists who fill up an average of once a week between $63 and $83 a year, depending on the size of a vehicle’s gas tank and its fuel efficiency.

In Van Wert, the Murphy USA station in the Towne Center shopping center was still selling gasoline at $2.47 a gallon — 16 cents per gallon lower than the state average — the same price as on Sunday. Six other stations were at $2.49 a gallon. They include the Shell and Casey’s General Store stations on South Washington Street, the Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations on South Shannon and North Washington streets, the Short Stop Sunoco station on East Main Street, and the Lassus Handy Dandy station on North Washington.

The Brookside Marathon station on West Main Street was selling gasoline at $2.54 a gallon, while the One Stop Shop Sunoco station in the 200 block of North Washington had gasoline at $2.55 a gallon, still eight cents per gallon lower than the state average.

According to GasBuddy, Ohio gas prices have risen 6.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.63 per gallon on Monday, according to its daily survey of 5,345 stations. Gas prices in Ohio are 14 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio is priced at $2.22 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $2.99 per gallon, a difference of 77 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.97 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $3.02 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.71 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 10.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“For the first time in nearly two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline has seen a weekly increase. Of course, most motorists suspected prices would rise ahead of July 4, but it’s not the holiday that should be pointed at,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Motorists can blame escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran for higher oil prices, declining inventories, and even a potential U.S./China trade deal.

“While gas prices this July 4 are nearly guaranteed to be slightly under last year’s level, we will continue to close that gap as prices are likely to continue rising, especially as several states slapped those traveling for the holiday with higher gasoline taxes just hours ago,” DeHaan added. “The second half of the summer may end up being pricier than the first half, especially if the U.S. and China can get basically any trade deal in place and/or tensions continue to remain high between the U.S. and Iran. And not to forget hurricane season’s peak in the second half, it may get ugly at the pump.”