Post 178 loses doubleheader to Findlay

Van Wert independent sports

American Legion Post 178 dropped both ends of a doubleheader on Sunday, falling to Findlay Legion Post 3 9-7 in the first game and 4-2 in the second game.

In the first game, Post 178 led 2-1 before Findlay scored six runs in the top of the sixth.

Jaden Youtsey and Jon Lee each had three hits, while Jalen McCracken, Parker Conrad, Brant Richardson and TJ Whipple each had a pair of hits. McCracken finished with a team high three RBIs.

In the second game, three of Findlay’s four runs came in the fourth inning.

McCracken, TJ Reynolds and Keaton Brown each had two hits, and Brown and Youtsey each finished with an RBI.

Post 178 (5-8) will play at Troy Legion Post 43 at 7 p.m. tonight.