Jamie A. Rice

Jamie A. Rice, 65, of Findlay, and formerly of Ohio City and Gwinn, Michigan, died at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born July 22, 1953 in Kokomo, Indiana, the daughter of James E. Grant Sr., who preceded her in death, and Carolyn E. (Sallee) Fatula, who survives in Van Wert.

Survivors include three daughters, Jan Marie (Adam) Rakestraw of Findlay, Jill C. Rice of Ohio City, and Joy (Ryan) Linn of Van Wert; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, James E. Grant Jr. of Venedocia and George A. (Tara) Grant of Kokomo, Indiana; and her sister, Lauri L. Martin of Kokomo.

Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor David Ray of Jennings Road Church of Christ in Van Wert officiating.

Visitation is scheduled from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Cancer Patient Services (1800 N. Blanchard St., Suite 120, Findlay, OH 45840).

