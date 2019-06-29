United Way gives funds to local agencies

VW independent/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County Board of Trustees recently approved more than $370,000 in allocations for 33 programs offered by 29 agencies locally that help to provide social services throughout the county.

Nine community volunteers reviewed grant applications and recommended the distribution of United Way grant funds. The process includes an extensive review of program results while also looking at the most pressing needs of the community.

Angel Foundation was awarded funds for providing a lifelong wish for a terminal adult who would otherwise not be able to have the wish fulfilled. The wishes many times involve an entire family and participating in the wish provides some respite from the illness.

Boy Scouts of America, Black Swamp Council was awarded funds for Boy Scouting programs to incorporate activities and learning experiences that strengthen young people’s attitudes and actions toward God, family, country & community. The aim continues to remain the same, to have a positive and robust influence on the character, citizenship, and physical fitness of youth who participate.

Buckeye Y Youth was awarded funds for their at risk youth program for ages 5-18. Buckeye Y programs instill good judgment and values, a positive self-image, good behavior, encourage self-improvement, promote responsibility and leadership qualities in all youth that participate.

CERT, The Community Emergency Response Team was awarded funds to assist victims with fire and local disaster relief for shelter, food, clothing and support. The funds will also be used to provide canteening for our local first responders, volunteers and victims.

CHP Hospice & Adult Day Care was awarded funds for two of their programs. The Adult Day Care enables the adult client to be in good hands and provide peace of mind for the caregiver while they are away. Community Health Professionals provides home hospice services and our funding helps cover the cost of medication, staffing, and services not covered by insurance.

Convoy Sports Center was awarded funds for their summer youth programs. These funds are used for all age kids participating on a summer ball team at the Convoy Sports Center. The funds are used to cover entry fees that some families cannot afford.

Council on Aging Transportation was awarded funds for their program to assist those under 60 with transportation to appointments that allow them to meet their daily life sustaining needs (medical appointments, pharmacies, social security appointments, grocery stores, banking etc.) The program is offered to individuals with a disability, medical issues or extreme hardship in their lives.

Crestview Latchkey was awarded funds to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children while parents are working providing an afterschool snack, homework assistance, structured and free choice activities.

Crisis Care Line was awarded funds to assist victims of domestic violence, family violence and sexual assault and their children. Their primary work is to provide safe, emergency housing, crisis intervention, transportation and support services to survive their immediate trauma and to secure a safer future.

Delphos Senior Citizens Transportation was awarded funds for transportation for people 60 years and older to improve their lives and help them live independently. DSC is often the only way for seniors to get to medical or dental appointments, bank, drug store, grocery and other social service agencies.

Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio was awarded funds for basic and primary health care for the underserved population of our community. FHC is the only health care provider in our community that accepts an unlimited number of Medicaid clients. FHC also sees patients without any form of medical insurance on a sliding fee scale. FHC now offers dental services for all ages.

Family & Children First was awarded funds to provide a payer of last resort for items and/or services for families in need that cannot be provided by other agencies in the County. Their objective is to provide as many of these items and/or services as possible with United Way funds. The Council’s mission is to work to facilitate the four core functions of the Ohio Family and Children First Mission Pyramid. The Four Core functions are: (1) Building community capacity; (2) Coordinating Systems and Services; (3) Shared Accountability; (4) Engaging and Empowering Families.

FOA: Families of Addicts was awarded funds to educate, empower and embrace families, friends and individuals struggling with addiction by providing support and promoting recovery. FOA rebuilds families and transforms lives through the 3 E’s; Educate, Empower and Embrace. Through weekly support meetings, one-on-one phone support and outreach opportunities, FOA is unique because we provide support for the entire family and advocate for individuals to find their face and voice, which is key to eliminating the stigma associated with addiction.

Help Me Grow Early Intervention was awarded funds that are used for monthly parent group meetings with educational themes. This program provides families with activities to encourage parents to learn how to play and interact with their kids. Help Me Grow also assists with items needed for the care and safety of infants and toddlers.

Help Me Grow Home Visits was awarded funds to help with parent support that encourages early prenatal and well baby care. And is designed for parents facing challenges such as single parenthood, low income, childhood history of abuse and other adverse childhood experiences.

Junior Achievement was awarded funds to help with their program that provides financial literacy education as well as encourage workforce readiness and entrepreneurial ideas in all 6th grade classes at Van Wert, Lincolnview, Crestview, and Saint Mary’s Elementary Schools.

Lincolnview Latchkey was awarded funds to meet the needs of school age children, kindergarten, through the age of 14, who need care and supervision before and/or after school. They aim to provide a warm, secure atmosphere that will allow the children to grow.

M.A.V. Youth Mentoring was awarded funds for a community-based mentoring program that serves 40 – 50 youth annually. This program matches youth facing adversity (single parent home, living with grandparents, academic struggles, juvenile justice involvement, incarcerated parent, etc.) with carefully screened community volunteer mentors with initial intention of a one year commitment.

Middle Point Youth was awarded funds to help provide a recreation program for Middle Point and the surrounding area. Last year the Middle Point Youth provided services for 277 children.

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission was awarded funds for Emergency Assistance/Homeless Prevention program. Emergency assistance funding is utilized by providing access to a variety of emergency assistance support to assist families and individuals who are experiencing a crisis or find themselves in need of temporary assistance. The majority of support is provided to support rent and utility needs.

Ohio City Youth was awarded funds to be used in their summer youth programs. The Ohio City Youth Activities were able to provide programs for 71 children last year.

Salvation Army Emergency Service was awarded funds for their program that encompasses assistance to a targeted population for food, clothing, medicine, utility assistance, rental assistance, travelers aid and is carried out throughout the entire Van Wert area.

Van Wert Co. Victims Services was awarded funds to continue to provide quality services to victims of crime and their families who are either directly or indirectly affected by crimes that have occurred in Van Wert County. Victims Services works with other agencies to secure additional grants to operate.

Wee Care Learning Center was awarded funds for their full year childcare center. Wee Care provided child care for families in real crisis but also helps real working families that need short term help with providing child care while they work. Wee Care is then able to provide opportunity for the children to grow, learn, play and enjoy childhood.

West Ohio Food Bank was awarded funds to provide our partner agencies with food for those in need with a good mix of nutritious food items, allowing agencies to help more individuals and family in need. West Ohio Food Bank is able to sell food to our agencies at 11.5¢ per pound of food.

Westwood Behavioral Health Center was awarded funds for a program that includes components of large and small group therapy, case management and skill building activities. The participants receive instruction that help increase their individual living skills including meal preparation and activities of daily living. Other topics include acquiring and practicing appropriate social skills including emotional and relationship management.

Willshire Youth Activities was awarded funds for the activities they provide for the summer ball programs. This program is able to reach 81 children during the summer months.

Wren Ballpark was awarded funds for the Ballpark Association. This association is operated by a volunteer committee & provides the opportunity for 100 area children to participate in summer ball teams.

YMCA Sponsorship Program was awarded funds to provide low or no cost memberships for disabled vets and their families, low income senior citizens, families of deployed soldiers and low-income families. The YMCA is providing a safe place for individuals to socialize and improve their health and fitness. The YMCA also continues to reach out and provide educational opportunities that focus on healthy living.

YWCA was awarded funds for three programs. The first program is Youth Enrichment Program, which now include the summer food program, and after school programs together. The goal of the Youth Enrichment program is to nourish the bodies and minds of children by interactive, mission-based, leadership development activities that will improve their life-skills and educational success.

The second program is Victims Services program is unique as it is a long term domestic violence, sexual assault & human trafficking program. This program is the only area organization to offer resources to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking which leads to independent living.

The third program being Permanent Supportive Housing, which provides housing for women and families, is designed to help them achieve a sense of well-being and personal independence. This program helps with case management, computer training, life skills, financial literacy, and more to help achieve a sense of well-being and personal independence.

Individuals interested in helping with the local United Way can contact Vicki Smith, executive director, at 419.238.6689 or director@uwvwco.org. The mission of United Way of Van Wert County is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of people and organizations within the county to advance the common good.