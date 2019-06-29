Convoy Lions give to CERT

The Convoy Lions Club recently presented the Van Wert CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) with a check for $1,000 to be used towards operations of the local program. Funds donated by individuals and organizations are used towards assisting families in local disaster, canteening to emergency responders at emergency scenes and for the operational costs of equipment used by the CERT volunteers. The CERT team is totally funded by the generosity of giving in the community and is also a United Way funded agency. Pictured is Convoy Lions President Dave Thomas presenting Rick McCoy with the check. Photo submitted