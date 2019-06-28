Van Wert man arrested on meth charge

VW independent news

A tip about drug activity and sales led to a search warrant, the discovery of suspected crystal meth and the subsequent arrest of a Van Wert man earlier this week.

Michael A. Reichert

According to information released Friday morning by the Van Wert Police Department, Michael A. Reichert, 36, was arrested Tuesday after officers executed a search warrant at his Blue Valley Complex apartment on West Main Street.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers found several bags (6.5 ounces) of suspected meth with a street value of $5000 to $7000. The meth has been taken to Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation crime lab to be tested and determine the official weight.

Reichert was charged with bulk amount, possession of methamphetamine a felony of the first degree and taken to the Van Wert County Jail. A preliminary hearing was held in Van Wert Municipal Court and Judge Jill Worthingon Straley set bond at $200,000.

The results of the investigation have been turned over to Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger to determine what additional charges will be taken to grand jury.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office was also involved in the investigation.