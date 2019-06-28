Van Wert Co. receives diaster declaration

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Ohio has received a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster declaration for flooding that occurred in Van Wert County and six other counties on May 17, opening up the possibility of low-interest disaster loans for business owners, homeowners, and renters.

“Earlier this week, I requested this disaster declaration in an effort to help those impacted by these floods,” Governor DeWine said. “I’m pleased that those with uninsured damage can now apply for this assistance.”

This SBA-only declaration is for individuals and businesses who have uninsured losses from the May 17th flooding event in Van Wert, Allen, Mercer, Auglaize, Hardin, Logan and Shelby counties.

This is the second federal disaster declaration in as many weeks for Ohio as President Donald Trump declared a major presidential disaster June 18 for 10 counties impacted by tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and landslides that occurred in May.