Lincolnview wins Coldwater Invite

Lincolnview went 5-0 on the weekend and beat Ft. Loramie in the championship game 10-1 to cap off a perfect weekend at the Coldwater Fifth Grade Invitational. Pictured in the front row (left to right): Jackson Ingledue, Chayse Overholt, Max Hammons and Garret Mosier. Middle row: Holden Price, Carter Stevens, Gavin Evans, Lucas Grubb, Drew Baldauf & Grant Zielke. Back row: Coach Travis Mosier and Coach Kevin Price. Photo submitted