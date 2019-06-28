Gospel Heralds to perform in Van Wert

The Gospel Heralds of Appalachian Bible College (ABC) will present a concert Wednesday, July 17, at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at the corner of Jennings and Mendon Roads in Van Wert.

The team of nine students will present vocal and instrumental selections, along with personal testimonies for an engaging presentation for all ages. A brief introduction to Appalachian Bible College, West Virginia’s only accredited Bible College, is also included in this event of worship and challenge.

The Gospel Heralds are comprised of Andrew Stevens (McDermott, OH), Andrew Taylor (Portsmouth, VA) Malorie Rinehart (Beckley, WV), Michaela Patrick (Palmyra, PA), Caleb Elliosn (Flat Top, WV), Rebekah Estell (Tremont, IL) Allison Bowsher (Van Wert, OH), Josiah Yowell (Beckley, WV), and Titus Yogerst (Richfield, WI).

The Gospel Heralds of Appalachian Bible College will peform July 17, at the First Baptist Church in Van Wert. Photo provided

Appalachian Bible College (ABC) has been training men and women to serve in church-related ministries since 1950. ABC offers Bible Certificate, Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Arts, and Master of Arts programs, including online courses and a prison Bible college. The campus is located north of Beckley, WV. Learn more at www.abc.edu.

The congregation of First Baptist Church and the ABC concert team invite you to be their guest for this admission-free community event.

First Baptist Church is located at the corner of Jennings and Mendon Roads in Van Wert. For more information about the concert or the church, please contact the church office at 419.238.0333 or log onto the church’s website at www.fbcvw.com.