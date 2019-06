McColley to address local PERI group

Submitted information

The Van Wert County chapter of PERI (Public Employee Retirees Inc.) will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Trinity Friends Church, in Van Wert.

Ohio Senator Rob McColley will be the speaker, addressing timely topics related to seniors.

Please enter the church through the double doors facing Franklin St. Refreshments will be available. Feel free to bring guests.