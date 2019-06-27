Idaho 4-H group visits

Gem/Boise County, Idaho visited Van Wert this past week with the 4-H Exchange Program. Staying for a week with local 4-H host families, Van Wert and Gem/Boise 4-H Exchange visited many local and surrounding attractions. The 4-H Exchange is a state-to-state travel program where members visit another state to learn about their 4-H programs, agriculture, and surrounding attractions. The week was made possible through the community support from the Holiday Lights at the Fair and the generousity of local businesses and organizations. Photo submitted