Arnold “Arnie” C. Baker Jr.

Quietly proud, very private and a strong man of integrity, Arnold “Arnie” C. Baker, Jr. 93, of Van Wert passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on August 14, 1925, in Findlay, Ohio, the son of the late Arnold C. Baker, Sr. and Anna (Benadum) Baker. On September 23, 1950, he married Ruth M. (Boroff) Baker who preceded him in death on August 20, 1983.

Family survivors include two sons, Randy L. (Pam) Baker and Rick Baker of Van Wert; two daughters, Becky Jo (Ronald) Miller of Celina, Ohio and Penny (Nick) Wade of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Justin (Amy) Krogman, Joshua Miller, Dusty (Kelly) Wade, April Miller, Debroah Hague, Hannah (Tim) Tussing and Krystal (Gregg) Speck; three step grandchildren, Nicholas Wade, Jr., Bridget Smith and Carrie DeAmicis; 18 great grandchildren and 28 great great grandchildren; three sisters, Alice Boley, Naomi Kline and Lena Partin and two brothers, Gary (Wanda) Baker and John Baker.

Arnie also was preceded in death by his step-mother Naomi Baker; one sister, Mary Zissimos; a brother-in-law, Lee Boley; and two great grandchildren.

Arnie was member of Pleasant View Church and had a strong faith in God, tremendous love for his country and with the love of his family always around him. He was a member of the VFW post 5803 and was a charter member of the post, Van Wert American Legion Post #178, Van Wert County Veterans Service Office and served as a officer, AMVETS of Middle Point, worked and retired from the National Seal in 1987.

Calling hours will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Pleasant View Church, with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the combined honor guard of the V.F.W. and the American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Pleasant View Church or the Van Wert County Veteran Service Office.