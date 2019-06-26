Willshire Days set for this weekend

VW independent news

WILLSHIRE — Plenty of activities for people of all ages are planned for the 54th annual Willshire Days this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Fire trucks will lead the the Willshire Days Parade starting at 4 p.m. Saturday. File photo

Things will officially get underway with garage sales and a swap meet on Riley Street at 8 a.m. on Friday. Inflatables, games, concessions and food will be available starting at 4:30 p.m. The car show will begin at 5 p.m. and the beer tent will be open from 6 p.m. until midnight.

Friday’s evening entertainment will include “Willshire Has Talent!” and bingo at 7 p.m., and live music from Big Ginja Band will begin at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s highlights include the Willshire Fire Department breakfast at the fire station from 6:30 until 11 a.m.; princess pageants at 1 p.m.; the annual parade, which begins at 4 p.m.; pony rides from 5 until 9 p.m., and the kids tractor pull at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday night’s entertainment will include magician Aaron Roehm at 7 p.m. and live music by “Section Ate” at 8 p.m.

A bluegrass concert will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Other weekend offerings at Willshire Days will include a petting zoo, face painting, 50-50 raffle, a gun raffle and various crafters and vendors.