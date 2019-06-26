Willshire Days set for this weekend
VW independent news
WILLSHIRE — Plenty of activities for people of all ages are planned for the 54th annual Willshire Days this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Things will officially get underway with garage sales and a swap meet on Riley Street at 8 a.m. on Friday. Inflatables, games, concessions and food will be available starting at 4:30 p.m. The car show will begin at 5 p.m. and the beer tent will be open from 6 p.m. until midnight.
Friday’s evening entertainment will include “Willshire Has Talent!” and bingo at 7 p.m., and live music from Big Ginja Band will begin at 8 p.m.
Saturday’s highlights include the Willshire Fire Department breakfast at the fire station from 6:30 until 11 a.m.; princess pageants at 1 p.m.; the annual parade, which begins at 4 p.m.; pony rides from 5 until 9 p.m., and the kids tractor pull at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday night’s entertainment will include magician Aaron Roehm at 7 p.m. and live music by “Section Ate” at 8 p.m.
A bluegrass concert will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Other weekend offerings at Willshire Days will include a petting zoo, face painting, 50-50 raffle, a gun raffle and various crafters and vendors.
POSTED: 06/26/19 at 5:00 am. FILED UNDER: News