Williams is new Lady Lancer hoops coach

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

For the first time since the 2010-2011 season, Lincolnview will have a new girls’ basketball coach.

2014 Lincolnview High School graduate Kyle Williams was hired during Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting. He’s replacing Dan Williamson, who stepped down in April after nine seasons on the job. The Lady Lancers went 8-16 (1-7 NWC) in 2018-2019.

Kyle Williams

Williams served as boys’ junior varsity basketball coach at Fort Jennings last season, and he’s hit the ground running at Lincolnview.

“We have had great numbers this summer for open gyms and workouts,” Williams said. “We had some opportunities to play against some other schools in some shootouts as well.”

“The girls seem excited and they have done a great job adapting to a new staff and some new philosophies. They come in the gym geared up and excited. The rest off the offseason we just need to keep focusing on getting better and work hard when we are in the gym.”

Although the 2018 Defiance College graduate wasn’t officially named as the head coach until Wednesday, he has a list of priorities and goals.

“I think the top priority for us is to get a great group of girls to commit and buy in to what we want to do as a program,” Williams explained. “Like I said, we have been having great numbers and girls are coming in and getting better.”

“My goal would definitely be to change the culture surrounding Lady Lancer basketball,” Williams continued. “I tell girls all the time that it means something to be a Lancer and it definitely means something to be a Lady Lancer. We are a family. I think there has been a stigma about the program and I think some new philosophies will be good.”

“I want to build the program the best that I can and I think that starts with getting a good strong group to buy in too what we are doing and then building up the youth program as well.”

As for style of play – uptempo, half-court or otherwise, Williams said it’s too early to project what his team will do.

“The coaching staff and I are still feeling out what type of team we are and what would fit our players the best,” Williams stated.

Matt Evans will serve as Williams’ top assistant.