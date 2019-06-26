The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019

VW baseball players honored

Van Wert baseball coaches recently honored the team for its record setting 2019 season. Above, Scholar Athletes with a 3.0 GPA or better were (first row, left to right): Turner Witten, Josh Reichert, Kaiden Bates, Ries Wise, Owen Treece, Josh Halker, TJ Reynolds and Parker Conrad. Second row: Taylor Zeeff, Nathan Temple, Mason Place, Mason McHugh, Jalen McCracken, Hayden Maples, Jake Lautzenheiser and Lawson Blackmore. Not pictured – Keaton Brown. Blackmore, Treece, McCracken, Conrad, Jaxson Amweg and Hayden Maples were honored as All-WBL players , while Blackmore, Treece, McCracken, Maples, Conrad, Nathan Temple and Jake Lautzenheiser were honored for being named Division II All-District players. Photo submitted

