VW baseball players honored

Van Wert baseball coaches recently honored the team for its record setting 2019 season. Above, Scholar Athletes with a 3.0 GPA or better were (first row, left to right): Turner Witten, Josh Reichert, Kaiden Bates, Ries Wise, Owen Treece, Josh Halker, TJ Reynolds and Parker Conrad. Second row: Taylor Zeeff, Nathan Temple, Mason Place, Mason McHugh, Jalen McCracken, Hayden Maples, Jake Lautzenheiser and Lawson Blackmore. Not pictured – Keaton Brown. Blackmore, Treece, McCracken, Conrad, Jaxson Amweg and Hayden Maples were honored as All-WBL players , while Blackmore, Treece, McCracken, Maples, Conrad, Nathan Temple and Jake Lautzenheiser were honored for being named Division II All-District players. Photo submitted