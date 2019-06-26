The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019

Van Wert ACME, Legion teams fall

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s ACME and Legion baseball teams were in action on Tuesday but unfortunately, both teams lost.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3 Van Wert 2 (ACME)

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf snapped a 2-2 tie with a run in the sixth inning, and the Titans held on to defeat Van Wert 3-2 in ACME baseball action on Tuesday.

The Titans took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Cougars tied the game with a second inning RBI single by Jacob Place that scored Kaiden Bates.

Van Wert took the lead in the fourth when Bates drove in Witten, but Ottawa-Glandorf tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, before forging ahead in the sixth on a steal of home.

The Cougars will host St. Marys Memorial today.

Napoleon 14 Post 178 8 (Legion)

DEFIANCE — The River Bandits rallied from an 8-3 deficit to defeat Van Wert American Legion Post 178 14-8 at Defiance College on Tuesday.

Jalen McCracken and Hayden Maples had four of Post 178’s six hits, and Maples finished with two RBIs and two runs scored. McCracken also scored a pair of runs, as did Brant Richardson.

Post 178 (3-6) will play at Greenville on Thursday.

