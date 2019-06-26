Van Wert ACME, Legion teams fall

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s ACME and Legion baseball teams were in action on Tuesday but unfortunately, both teams lost.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3 Van Wert 2 (ACME)

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf snapped a 2-2 tie with a run in the sixth inning, and the Titans held on to defeat Van Wert 3-2 in ACME baseball action on Tuesday.

The Titans took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Cougars tied the game with a second inning RBI single by Jacob Place that scored Kaiden Bates.

Van Wert took the lead in the fourth when Bates drove in Witten, but Ottawa-Glandorf tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, before forging ahead in the sixth on a steal of home.

The Cougars will host St. Marys Memorial today.

Napoleon 14 Post 178 8 (Legion)

DEFIANCE — The River Bandits rallied from an 8-3 deficit to defeat Van Wert American Legion Post 178 14-8 at Defiance College on Tuesday.

Jalen McCracken and Hayden Maples had four of Post 178’s six hits, and Maples finished with two RBIs and two runs scored. McCracken also scored a pair of runs, as did Brant Richardson.

Post 178 (3-6) will play at Greenville on Thursday.