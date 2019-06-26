Roughriders score late to top Van Wert

Van Wert independent sports

St. Marys Memorial scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to give the Roughriders a 3-1 ACME baseball victory over Van Wert on Wednesday.

St. Marys scored a run in the top of the first but Turner Witten tied the game in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single that plated Owen Treece.

The Cougars were held to four hits and committed three errors in the game.

Van Wert will play at Shawnee at 7 p.m. tonight.