Hamilton coming to Whitehouse Church

Submitted information

The Whitehouse Biker Church is pleased to welcome “Detroit” Roy Hamilton as a guest speaker on Sunday, July 7.

Roy was only eight years old when he received his Roy Rogers Silvertone guitar and began his destined journey. It was 1990 when Roy Hamilton would experience a turning point in his life that was written by the hand of God. Roy was led in saying the sinner’s prayer and sincerely asked Jesus to forgive him of his sins and come into his heart.

With God first in his life, the Roy Hamilton who was once a rambling road runner has surrounded himself with family and those filled with the Holy Spirit, focusing on his music, his family, and most of all, Jesus Christ.

Join the Whitehouse Biker Church for an awesome day of fellowship and music by special guest: “Detroit” Roy Hamilton.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. with the service starting at 10 a.m. Don’t miss this great opportunity to meet some good honest folks, enjoy some great Christian fellowship and some rocking tunes.