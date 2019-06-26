Bowersock, Kline earn OHSAA scholarships

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lincolnview’s Alek Bowersock (cross country, basketball, track) and Crestview’s Drew Kline (football, basketball) were among the 199 recent high school gradutes who received college scholarships awarded by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The OHSAA’s six District Athletic Boards made the selections for the 27th annual college scholarship program. Thirty-six of the honorees will receive $1,000 awards, including six (one from each district) who will receive an OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholarship. The remaining 163 award winners will receive scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000.

“The accomplishments in the classroom and through interscholastic athletic competition of these 199 student-athletes represent the best of education-based athletics,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “The District Athletic Boards and OHSAA staff, Board of Directors and member schools are excited to recognize these young leaders. We take great pride in the scholar-athlete program and the student-athletes throughout the state of Ohio.”

Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for grade point averages; class rank; ACT or SAT scores; varsity letters earned, and individual and team athletic honors. The number of scholarship recipients from each district are based upon the number of schools within the district.

The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.

2019 OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Recipients

Northwest District (area student athletes in bold)

Maxwell Corso, Sandusky – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Morgan Leppelmeier, Pettisville – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Alissa Ray, Pemberville Eastwood – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Gwynne Riley, Archbold – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Nick Tangeman, Marion Local – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Jacob Wenning, Coldwater – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Bradley Mendoza, Gibsonburg – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete

Landon Bartlett, Kenton – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Josh Bever, Ashland – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Connor Bishop, Toledo St Francis de Sales – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Alek Bowersock, Lincolnview – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Luke Henrich, Mansfield St. Peter’s – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Shannon Herrmann, MVCD – NWDAB scholar-athlete

Catherine Kight, Toledo St. Ursula Academy – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Andrew Kline, Convoy Crestview – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Nora LaMunyon, Elmore Woodmore – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Riley Larcom, Pandora-Gilboa – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Grant Laudick, Kalida – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Alexandra Layne, Findlay – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Chloe Miller, Findlay Liberty-Benton – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Grace Moser, Huron – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Jared Mount, Mansfield Christian – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Connor Ohlrich, Van Buren – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Ryan Scherer, Wauseon – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Justine Schiets, Toledo Central Catholic – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Quinley Schlagbaum, Ottoville – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Ashley Schroeder, Ottawa-Glandorf – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

James Silk, Toledo Ottawa Hills – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Ethan White, Ottawa-Glandorf – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete