Bowersock, Kline earn OHSAA scholarships
VW independent sports/submitted information
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lincolnview’s Alek Bowersock (cross country, basketball, track) and Crestview’s Drew Kline (football, basketball) were among the 199 recent high school gradutes who received college scholarships awarded by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
The OHSAA’s six District Athletic Boards made the selections for the 27th annual college scholarship program. Thirty-six of the honorees will receive $1,000 awards, including six (one from each district) who will receive an OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholarship. The remaining 163 award winners will receive scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000.
“The accomplishments in the classroom and through interscholastic athletic competition of these 199 student-athletes represent the best of education-based athletics,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “The District Athletic Boards and OHSAA staff, Board of Directors and member schools are excited to recognize these young leaders. We take great pride in the scholar-athlete program and the student-athletes throughout the state of Ohio.”
Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for grade point averages; class rank; ACT or SAT scores; varsity letters earned, and individual and team athletic honors. The number of scholarship recipients from each district are based upon the number of schools within the district.
The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.
2019 OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Recipients
Northwest District (area student athletes in bold)
Maxwell Corso, Sandusky – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
Morgan Leppelmeier, Pettisville – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
Alissa Ray, Pemberville Eastwood – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
Gwynne Riley, Archbold – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
Nick Tangeman, Marion Local – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
Jacob Wenning, Coldwater – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
Bradley Mendoza, Gibsonburg – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete
Landon Bartlett, Kenton – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Josh Bever, Ashland – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Connor Bishop, Toledo St Francis de Sales – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Alek Bowersock, Lincolnview – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Luke Henrich, Mansfield St. Peter’s – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Shannon Herrmann, MVCD – NWDAB scholar-athlete
Catherine Kight, Toledo St. Ursula Academy – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Andrew Kline, Convoy Crestview – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Nora LaMunyon, Elmore Woodmore – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Riley Larcom, Pandora-Gilboa – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Grant Laudick, Kalida – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Alexandra Layne, Findlay – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Chloe Miller, Findlay Liberty-Benton – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Grace Moser, Huron – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Jared Mount, Mansfield Christian – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Connor Ohlrich, Van Buren – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Ryan Scherer, Wauseon – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Justine Schiets, Toledo Central Catholic – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Quinley Schlagbaum, Ottoville – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Ashley Schroeder, Ottawa-Glandorf – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
James Silk, Toledo Ottawa Hills – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Ethan White, Ottawa-Glandorf – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
POSTED: 06/26/19 at 5:27 am. FILED UNDER: Sports