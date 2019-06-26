Allen Co. plane crash victims identified

VW independent news

LIMA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post has released the names of the two people killed in a plane crash last Thursday.

Steven D. Niemann, 65, and Tracey A. Harttnett, 50, both of Bellevue, Iowa were identified as the victims in the crash, which occurred in a field near the intersection of Tudor Road and Sandy Point Road in Allen County’s Sugar Creek Township.

Niemann was identified as the pilot of the 1981 Beechcraft A36 Bonanza, a

single engine, fixed-wing aircraft. He had a valid pilot’s license and had one for several years.

Strong winds and heavy rain may have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.