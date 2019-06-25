VW posts big ACME win over Knights

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert exploded for 12 runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Crestview 14-2 in ACME baseball action at Russell Fisher Field on Monday.

Jacob Forwerck drove in Logan Gerardot to give the Knights a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Cougars responded in a big way.

After three consecutive walks, Parker Conrad’s two-RBI single to center field scored Levi Eddins and Keaton Brown. A bases loaded walk plated TJ Reynolds, then Turner Witten knocked in Conrad and Owen Treece, giving the Cougars a 5-1 lead.

Josh Halker scored on an error then an RBI single by Ries Wise allowed Witten to cross home plate. Two batters later, Levi Newell and Wise scored on wild pitches, then Keaton Brown singled home Kaiden Bates. The final two runs of the inning came on RBI singles by Conrad and Halker.

Crestview’s Kaden Short scored on a second inning sacrifice fly by Michael Joseph, but Van Wert answered with a sac fly by TJ Reynolds in the third, and a Blaze Bolenbaugh sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Conrad led the Cougars with two hits and three RBIs, while Witten had a pair of hits and two RBIs. Brown finished with two hits, an RBI and three runs scored.

Treece pitched the first four innings and held the Knights to two hits while fanning three and walking two. Brown pitched the fifth inning and struck out one.

Gerardot and Short had Crestview’s only two hits of the game.