Van Wert City Council covers a wide range of topics

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Van Wert City Council moved quickly through a light agenda on Monday.

Mayor Jerry Mazur, Safety Service Director Jay Fleming and Councilman-at-large Joel Penton Sr. were not at the 38 minute meeting, but Council President Jon Tomlinson read aloud a report from Fleming.

New Van Wert City Council Clerk Veronica Cuevas records the proceedings of Monday night’s meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“Due to ongoing issues with CenturyLink the Jefferson Street bridge project start date is still undetermined,” Tomlison said. “Cable splicers are working but they are still estimating two more weeks to complete. We have been in discussions with the school, ODOT and the contractor about a late start or pushing the start date to next May.”

It was noted the matter should be cleared up by the next council meeting. The project was scheduled to begin in late May and end by August 31.

Fleming also said in his written report that bids are going out soon for water tower painting and street paving, and he said the next brush pickup is scheduled for July 8.

The topic of a charter form of government came up during Monday night’s meeting and after a brief discussion, Tomlinson suggested talking more with the Ohio Municipal League.

“I think that would be the next logical step since we utilized the Ohio Muncipal League and we’re familiar with them.”

A possible switch to a charter form of government will appear on the November ballot.

Van Wert Economic Development Corporation Director Stacy Adam spoke briefly about the group’s recent annual meeting and provided some key demographic information.

“In the last five years there have been 1000 jobs created in Van Wert County,” Adams stated. “Population is down right around 200 over the last five years and it’s expected to decline 200 over the next five years.”

“We just had updated regional wage information – that is up 4.7 percent, 92 cents an hour from $19.68 to $20.60 an hour, so I think that was good news,” Adam added.

In other business, Parks and Recreation Committee Vice Chairman Bill Marshall said the bleacher replacement project at Smiley Park is nearly complete, and he thanked those involved with the work.

“We had seven volunteers that worked with several park department employees on June 14,” Marshall explained. “All but one set is complete and will be done as soon as parts are in. The new bleachers are certainly an improvement over what we had in the past.”

Council members approved a resolution supporting House Bill 166, which includes changes to business income deductions.

Tomlinson also introduced Veronica Cuevas as the new City Council Clerk.

Before the regular meeting, council’s Health, Service and Safety Committee heard from Miami County Department of Development Director Richard Osgood and State Certified Building and Electrical Inspector Rob England about the city and Van Wert combining to create a local building department and potentially outscoring services to Miami County.”

“It’s obviously a big deal and a big conversation piece, so this is kind of in the introductory or fact finding stages,” Tomlinson said.

More discussion is expected at future meetings.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, in Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.