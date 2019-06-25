Soccer shootout winners

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 is happy to announce that the first place winners representing Van Wert Lodge participated in the recent Northwest District Soccer Shoot Contest held in Findlay. First place winners were Bryce Miller who competed in the U8 boys division and Keira Pollock who competed in the U12 girls division. Micah Reeder who placed fourth in the U14 division for boys. The first place winners will advance to the Ohio Elks Association State Soccer Shoot which will be held in Coshocton on July 27. Photo submitted