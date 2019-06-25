Roads will be busy for July 4 travel period

VW independent/submitted information

If you’re planning to travel during the long July 4 holiday weekend, you certainly won’t be alone.

More Americans than ever recorded by AAA, nearly 49 million, are making plans to honor the red, white and blue with an Independence Day getaway this year. That number includes an all time high 41.1 million Americans who will travel by car.

Overall travel volume for the holiday is expected to rise 4.1 percent over last year, with an additional 1.9 million people planning road trips and other vacations to celebrate America’s birthday.

In addition to lower gas prices compared with last summer, low unemployment, robust consumer spending, and rising disposable incomes are all encouraging more consumers to invest their hard-earned money in travel this summer.

“As Independence Day approaches, it’s time for the much loved family road trip and this year will be one for the record books, with more Americans than ever planning vacations,” AAA Vice President of Travel Paula Twidale said. “This holiday builds on the strong travel demand seen for Memorial Day, and with schools now out of session across the country, families coast to coast are eager to travel.”

This year’s July 4 holiday travel period begins Wednesday, July 3, and runs through Sunday, July 7.