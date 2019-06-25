Rebekah Hadrian Bjorn

Rebekah Hadrian Bjorn, 47, of Payne, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born on January 29, 1972, in Georgia, the daughter of Everett and Billie DeVelde who survive in Montello, Wisconsin. On December 31, 2018, she married Terry Baldauf who also survives.

Other family members include her four children, Luke, Jacob, Rachael and Madelyn Morgan of Pennsylvania.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home. A Celebration of her life will be held at 12 p.m.

Condolences may be forwarded to cowanfuneralhome.com.