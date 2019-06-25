Random Thoughts: MLB baseball and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, home field advantage, the Cleveland Indians, the Cincinnati Reds, NBA salaries and a wish for better baseball weather.

All Star Game

Major League Baseball’s annual All-Star Game will be held two weeks from today at Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians.

It’s been 22 years since Cleveland hosted the All-Star Game, so excitement will be high at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario. I was fortunate to help cover 1997 game and the hoopla surrounding it. During batting practice, Mark McGwire was launching baseballs that literally hit the scoreboard and Sandy Alomar Jr. won the game with a two run homer in the seventh inning.

What a night it was, not just for the fans and players, but for all of the merchants and businesses near what was then called Jacobs Field. Being a fan, it’ll be nice to see Cleveland in the national spotlight.

Home field advantage

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – thank goodness Major League Baseball did away with the rule that gave the league that won the All-Star Game home field advantage during the World Series.

It’s just my opinion, but that was one of the silliest rules in all of sports. Why on earth would anyone want the result of an exhibition game (yes, the All-Star Game is an exhibition game) to determine home field advantage during baseball’s biggest series?

It seems even more silly when you take into account that the majority of All-Star players won’t play in the fall classic.

Cleveland Indians

It hasn’t exactly been a banner year for the Tribe, but then again, there’s still plenty of baseball to play.

All things considered, it hasn’t been horrible. The team isn’t stocked with elite talent and injuries have decimated the pitching staff, but the Tribe is somehow over .500. This isn’t a World Series team by any means, but it’d be nice to see the team qualify for the postseason again.

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds are 36-40, just 5.5 games out of first in the National League Central Division.

The team seems to be picking up some steam, which is nice to see. Here’s hoping the Reds can continue to improve during the remainder of the season.

NBA draft, salaries

I ran into Lincolnview’s Craig Staley at lunch last Friday and he asked about huge salaries for NBA draftees.

No, it doesn’t seem right that anyone should be paid millions before taking a single shot, but that’s the way it is in professional sports.

The NBA has a rookie wage scale, so that keeps things somewhat in check. Still, many of the first round picks are viewed as projects. In what other work environment do you get paid millions in the hopes you’ll be a productive member of the organization?

Second rounders don’t get guaranteed contracts or the money that first rounders get. In fact, some first rounders make more from endorsements than they do from their respective teams.

No more rain please

Here’s a wish for better weather for summer baseball. Mother Nature hasn’t been kind to ACME or Legion baseball teams. Schedules have been juggled, but there’s only so much that can be done.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.