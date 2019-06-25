Wassenberg ready for busy summer

The Wassenberg Art Center will be serving concessions at the Daryl Dasher concert in Fountain Park this Friday, June 28. Please join us for some homemade and delectable treats during the concert while supporting the arts in Van Wert.

Our partner in crime Main Street Van Wert we here at the Wass are putting nose to the grindstone and getting ready for Town Creek Live 2019! We have a great line up this year along with the annual Duck Derpy. For a chance to win $1500 adopt your ducks now! You may purchase at Collins Fine Foods, Main Street Van Wert, Wassenberg Art Center, or online at www.wassenbergartcenter.org.

PuppetART Theatre will be providing performances and puppet making workshops at Town Creek Live, July 13, 2019.

This year’s Town Creek Live will feature PuppetArt Theatre out of Detroit who will be putting on two shows and coinciding workshops. We will feature folk singer Matthew Wheeler & Friends from 3 p.m. then host Cleveland’s Vanity Crash followed by Holbrook Brother’s Band, Bryan. As always, gourmet food trucks, make your own puppet and other art activities, an ax throwing contest (Sponsored by Straley Realty) and much more. July 13!

Pint Night is this Thursday June 27, we’ll be featuring Lake Rat Brewing out of Celina. Van Wert’s own Aubrey Gebert will be providing the music this evening and we’ll have pressed flower resin jewelry making in the art room. Join us!

Our Annual June Art Exhibit is on view through June 30. If you haven’t had a chance to take a look see at this compelling art please do so. Better yet, consider purchasing quality, one-of-a-kind art at reasonable prices instead of mass-produced commercial decor as a gift or for your home. You’ll be supporting those hard working souls who beautify our world.

Who wants a lawn duck? Already have one? Time to display your duck loud and proud. It’s time to duck out Van Wert with wacky-decorated lawn ducks! Express yourself on your duck with your favorite team, food, pastime, etc. Lawn ducks can be picked up at the Wassenberg Art Center for a free-will donation. (We may even travel the town and pick out our favorite!)

Pressed Flower Resin Jewelry, music by Aubrey Gebert and Lake Rat Brewing, Celina will be in the house Thursday for Pint (and art) night at the Wassenberg Art Center.

Have you checked out our art classes? There is still time to sign up for our newest upcoming! Arm yourself with your paintbrush or pencil and join in. We promise, our art classes are painless. Watercolor Class: ongoing. Tuesday mornings 10 a.m. Openings available. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

Our next Art Camp is scheduled for July 9–12. Sign up soon! Limited spots available. Emilie Fisher will return as instructor with the newest projects.

ArtNight: Thursday 6–9 p.m. This Thursday we will feature a pressed flower resin jewelry taught by art instructor Emilie Fisher. Bring some favorite photos and we’ll show you how to transfer onto wood or another surface. Bring friends! Do you play the piano, an instrument, participate in a drum circle? Let us know, our stage (and bar) are open!

Plans are being finalized with Firenation Glass out of Toledo and they will be visiting the Wassenberg Art Center on August 24 with their mobile hot shop! They will be demonstrating the art of blowing glass and the opportunity to create your own glass item will be available. Details to follow.

Have you shopped the Wass lately? Our gift shop is open year-round. We get new items all the time. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same. For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org.