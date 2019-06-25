Outdoorsman Association to host match

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsman Association will host a CMP sanctioned modern military match Saturday, July 6, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsman Club at 9093 Ringwald Road.

The safety briefing will be held at 9:15 a.m. and the match will start at 9:30.

Any modern military rife may be used, such as an M-1 Garand, AR-15 and other such rifles. Iron sights or scoped rifles may be used as well.

Once you shoot in the match, you will be eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand from the CMP. If you do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. The club also has a national match military rifle for participants who might wish to try it.

The cost to participate is $5. If you need to purchase ammunition, the club has 30.06 ammo for $23 for 40 rounds. AR-15 ammo is $18 for 40 rounds.

For more information go to www.vwoutdoorsmen.info or call 419.203.8662.