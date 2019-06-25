Mary Lou Butler

Mary Lou Butler, 82, of Van Wert, passed away Monday afternoon, June 24, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born on January 14, 1937, in Van Wert County, the daughter of the late Clarence A. and Elizabeth (Mapes) Ringwald. On August 17, 1961, she married Paul E. Butler who preceded her in death on February 3, 2002.

Mary Lou Butler

Family survivors include three sons, Bob (Julie) Gamble of Van Wert, John (Beth) Gamble of Van Wert and Dale (Lisa) Butler of Ohio City; three daughters, Barbara (Mark) McDonald of Bascom, Ohio, Nancy Smith of Spencerville, and Paula Butler of Youngstown, Ohio; three step-daughters, Diane Mosier of Columbus, Pam Schimmoeller of Delphos, and Vicki Kramer of Delphos; a brother, Clarence (Carol) Ringwald of Van Wert; a brother-in-law, John Stutz of Venedocia; a sister-in-law, Juanita Ringwald of Van Wert; seventeen grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by a son, Terry Gamble; three brothers, William, John, and Ralph Ringwald; three sisters, Edith Kundert, Irene Zirkle, and Helen Stutz; four sisters-in-law, Della Rae Ringwald, Rosella Ringwald, Virginia Ringwald and Eileen Byrne; two brothers-in-law, Gene Kundert and Jim Zirkle; and two grandchildren.

Mrs. Butler was a faithful member of First Friends Church in Van Wert.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Philip E. Abram officiating. Interment will follow at Ridge Cemetery near Middle Point.

Calling hours are 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday.

Preferred memorials: First Friends Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.