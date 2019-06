Holiday at Home parade set for July 4

Van Wert independent/submitted information

A reminder that Van Wert’s “Holiday at Home” parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 4.

The parade will begin at Main Street and Cherry Street and will head west on Main, ending at Burt Street.

The 5K and 10K run sponsored by the American Legion has been canceled due to a lack of participants.