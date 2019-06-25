Donald F. Tuckerman Jr.

Donald F. Tuckerman, Jr. 75, of Van Wert, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Van Wert Health.

He was born July 11, 1943, in Fremont, Ohio, to the late Donald F. and Geraldine (Ward) Tuckerman, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Tuckerman of Van Wert, Ohio; sons: Chad (Lori) Tuckerman of Maumee, Ohio; Dustin Tuckerman of Van Wert, Ohio; step-daughters: Kellie Droege of St. Louis, Missouri; Jodee (Bill) Lee of Dallas, Texas; Denise (Jeff) Freeman of Indianapolis, Indiana; sister, Monica (Dennis) Hasselbach of Fremont, Ohio; sister-in-law, Vikki (Roger) Will of Fremont, Ohio; brother-in-law, Del (Connie) Enders of Walton Hills, Ohio; brother-in-law, Joe Hoelzer of Fremont, Ohio;.

Military Rites will be observed at 3 p.m, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, 722 S. Washington Street, Van Wert, which will be rendered by the combined units of the Van Wert American Legion and VFW. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1 to 3 PM, at the funeral home.

A celebration of life will be held in Fremont at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation.