ODOT lists road projects for coming week

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has announced the following road projects within Van Wert County for this week:

U.S. 30, under U.S. 224, near the city of Van Wert, will be restricted to one lane in each direction through the work zone for pavement repairs. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Ohio 81, between Mendon Road and Thomas Road, west of the village of Elgin, closed May 6 for approximately 45 days for the replacement of twin culvert structures. The project also includes additional drainage work on each side of the roadway. Traffic is detoured onto U.S. 127, Ohio 709, and Ohio 116, back to Ohio 81. Work is being performed by VTF Excavation of Celina. (see map)

Ohio 116, between the Auglaize County line and Middle Point Road, excluding its overlap with Ohio 117, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement resurfacing. Work is being performed by Shelly Company of Findlay.

U.S. 127 (Washington Street), between Jackson Street and Johnson Avenue, within the city of Van Wert, closed Wednesday, June 19, for approximately one day for railroad crossing repair. Traffic is detoured onto U.S. 30, U.S. 224, Ohio 118 and Fox Road, back to U.S. 127. Work is being performed by Safety Services Supply. (see map)

Jefferson Street over Town Creek, between Main Street and Crawford Street within the city of Van Wert, will close in mid-June for a bridge replacement. Details on the closure date and timeframe will be forthcoming. Utility relocation work is currently underway in the area. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Crawford Street, Shannon Street, and Main Street, back to Jefferson Street. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Central Avenue, Washington Street, and Crawford Street, back to Jefferson Street. The project is being administered by the Ohio Department of Transportation on behalf of the city of Van Wert. Work is being performed by Eagle Bridge Company of Sidney.