Foundation is Community Days parade grand marshal

Crestview Right Mental Attitude Award is just one district program supported by the Convoy Community Foundation. School winners for 2019 are shown with Convoy Foundation President Greg Kulwicki and Crestview staff members. Crestview photo

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Foundation, which is celebrating its 40th year of existence this year, has been named grand marshal of the 2019 Convoy Community Days Parade.

The foundation is an organization that originated in 1979 to support and fund projects and scholarships in the Convoy area. The foundation and its trustees are in charge of maintaining the Memorial Endowment Fund, whose purpose is to generate monies to be used by the Convoy Community Foundation in carrying out its charitable activities. Proceeds from the fund will be used to benefit individuals and communities in the Crestview school district.

It is anticipated that monies will be granted to support such special projects as might be undertaken by the local school, parks, churches, libraries, fire and emergency medical service departments as well as any other projects the foundation board decides will benefit residents of the area.



The foundation’s funds are pooled for investment purposes and contributions are professionally managed giving donors the advantage of a diverse investment mix. The foundation conducts its charitable activities using only investment income generated by the fund principal, assuring donors that assets received by the fund will remain in perpetuity as a living memorial.

Current foundation members are Denise Frey, Carl Etzler, Marcia Germann, Kristi Gamble, Bob Hall, Patti Keipper, Greg Kulwicki, Jeanne Leary, Craig Miller, Ron Schumm, Bob Schumm, and Gary Weck.

During this year’s Convoy Community Days celebration, the foundation will host an ice cream social serving ice cream and cake after the parade, in conjunction with the Finger Lickin’ Good Chicken Dinner, from 5-7 p.m., and entertainment by “Knight Vision” at the Edgewood Park Building.

Anyone who would like to participate in the 2019 Convoy Community Days Parade, should access the village website at www.villageofconvoy.comfor an entry form or contact Connie Kreischer at 419.203.5288.