City fire Sunday leaves family homeless

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched by Van Wert Police Department to assist at a house fire in the city at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A local family lost everything in a mobile home fire that took place in Van Wert on Sunday. CERT photo

While canteen volunteers assisted Van Wert Fire Department with hydration, casework volunteers met with fire victims. It was determined that three adults and a minor lost everything due to fire, smoke, and water damage. CERT members arranged for temporary shelter for the fire victims at a local hotel and are asking for the following clothing donations:

Adult male — Pants size medium, shirt size medium, shoe size 12

Adult female — Pants size 4/6, shirt size 4/6, shoe size 8

Adult male — Pants size 34/34, shirt size large, shoe size 12

Minor male — Pants size 36/34, shirt size extra-large, shoe size 9

All clothing donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1116 S. Washington St. in Van Wert. Monetary donations can be sent to the Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Donations will be accepted until June 28 and must to be designated “Placke”.

For more information, call the County EMA office at 419.238.1300.