Law Enforcement 6/22/19

Delphos Police

June 19, no time listed — Christopher Patrick, no age listed, of Lima, was cited for driving a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license after a traffic stop within the city.

June 16, no time listed — Aaron Honigford, no age listed, of Delphos, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle following an accident at the intersection of Third and Franklin streets in Delphos.