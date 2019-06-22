DAV Mobile Service Office to stop at VFW

VW independent/submitted information

So many military veterans feel confused about benefits and services they’ve earned. There’s so much to know — and so many changes from one year to the next.

That’s why the nonprofit DAV (Disabled American Veterans) offers help. The DAV Mobile Service Office will be at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, 111 N. Shannon St. in Van Wert, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, to personally provide the best counseling and claim filing assistance available.

Like all DAV services, help from the Mobile Service Office is free to all veterans and members of their families.