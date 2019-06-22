Bee Gee gives lots to Habitat for Humanity

VW independent/submitted information

Bee Gee Realty and Auction Company recently donated two residential building lots to the local Habitat for Humanity.

The lots, located on East Sycamore and East Second streets, were purchased by the real estate and auction company from the Van Wert County Land Revitalization Corporation (land bank).

“The local chapter of Habitat for Humanity does a great job of providing houses to families that may not be able to afford one without help,” said Bob Gamble, president of Bee Gee Realty & Auction Company. “When we learned the Land Revitalization Corporation wanted to sell two residential lots, the idea to purchase them for use by Habitat was born.

“Bee Gee Realty & Auction Company has supported local charities and economic development groups every year for the past 34 years,” Gamble added. “We believe in giving our time and financial support for the benefit of the local area. Bee Gee Realty & Auction Company provides superior client service with integrity to build long term business relationships.”