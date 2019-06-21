VWCT sets auditions for fall production

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre is gearing up to present the next season of live theatre. Director Christa Manning and Music Director Dee Fisher will be holding auditions for Assassins, the first show of the 2019-2020 season, on Sunday, June 23, and Monday, June 24, starting at 7 p.m. Callbacks may be held at a date and time to be determined.

Assassins, featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim, merges the stories of nine individuals who assassinated or attempted to assassinate United States presidents. The show bends time and space to bring these characters together, revealing a dark side of the American experience. In addition to the nine assassins, the show requires a chorus and other minor roles.

The directors ask that those auditioning to familiarize themselves with the characters in the show and music in the show. Those auditioning should prepare a 90-second vocal selection that demonstrates their voice range or ability. Accompaniment will be provided.

Those auditioning are encouraged to be creative. These roles are demanding and the directors need to see what people audtioning are capable of doing. Visit www.vwct.org for a link to the casting requirements, including vocal ranges of the characters.

Musical rehearsals will take place during July as schedules allow, with full rehearsals beginning in August. Show dates for Assassins are September 26-29 and October 3-6.