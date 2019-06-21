Reds telethons raises $177K for fund

Submitted information

CINCINNATI — This week’s FOX Sports Ohio telethon raised a record $177,000 for the Reds Community Fund.

This is the seventh year in a row FOX Sports Ohio has dedicated a Cincinnati Reds telecast featuring a special hour-long Reds Live pregame show, in-game stories and postgame show to highlight programs and raise funds for the Reds Community Fund.

“FOX Sports Ohio is grateful for the opportunity to support the Reds Community Fund,” FOX Sports Ohio Senior Vice President and General Manager Randy Stephens stated. “Our telecast not only shines a light on the many good works being done by the Reds throughout the Cincinnati community, but also serves as a platform to raise new funds for future projects.”

“In just seven years, the Telethon has grown into one of our most important fundraising and awareness-raising opportunities,” Reds Community Fund executive director Charley Frank said. “Not only has the annual telecast raised more than $750,000, but it has also allowed us to share the stories of some of our remarkable student-athletes, coaches and programs. We are indebted to the entire FOX Sports Ohio team for their efforts and support.”

Throughout Monday night’s Reds vs. Astros broadcast, FOX Sports Ohio featured many of the baseball and softball-themed programs the Reds Community Fund established and operates.

Reds/FOX Sports Ohio broadcaster and telethon host Jim Day was live in The Handlebar at Great American Ball Park encouraging fans to donate to support the Reds Community Fund.

For donations of $100 and $200, fans received MVP gift packages containing exclusive Reds merchandise, complimentary tickets, and more.

A limited number of $1,000 packages were sold that feature a private luncheon with Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman.

While the telethon packages are sold out, fans can continue to support the Reds Community Fund at reds.com/community.