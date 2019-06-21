Farm Focus names scholarship winners

VW independent/submitted information

Farm Focus Inc. was founded in 1974 in order to promote agriculture in Van Wert County and the surrounding area. It is the organization’s continued mission to assist Van Wert County students through a scholarship program that will enable them to pursue a degree in an agricultural related field.

Scholarship recipients for 2019 are as follows:

Shay Pond,the son of Doug and Lori Pond and a Parkway graduate attending The Ohio State University majoring in agriculture systems management.

Whitney Welker, a Lincolnview graduate and the daughter of Mike and Ruth Welker, is a senior at the Ohio State University majoring in agronomy.

Tanner Matthews, the son of Todd and Brenda, attends The Ohio StateUniversity with a major in agricultural systems management.

Brooke Bockey, a recent Spencerville high school graduate and the daughter of Doug and Sherry Bockey, will be attending ATI Ohio State-Wilmington this fall majoring in animal science.