Area music student plans senior recital

VW independent/submitted information

First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert will host a senior recital by Shay Bolton’s at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30.

Bolton is the daughter of Greg and Tabitha Bolton and graduated with honors this past May from Parkway High School. The Parkway grad, who said she has always enjoyed music, has been taking piano lessons for 12 years and vocal lessons for nine years. She is currently taking private lessons from David Van Tilburg of Celina.

Parkway graduate Shay Bolton will perform a voice and instrumental senior recital at First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert. photo provided

While in school she participated in several musical performances, honor bands, and choruses.

She also participated in the State FFA chorus for 2 years and during her junior year auditioned and was selected to perform at The National FFA Convention along with 80 other FFA members from across the United States. She also auditioned and was selected to participate in the OMEA District III Honors Choir for 2 years. Shay has been involved in many band activities that include marching band, 1st chair concert trumpet for four years and ASBDA Honors Band for 2 years.

She has also participated in countless OMEA Solo and Ensembles, and was honored to receive The John Philip Sousa Award and also The National Chorus Award.

Bolton will be performing several piano selections by Chopin and Bach will also play a piano duo with her teacher from the composers Nielson and Young.

Her vocal selections will include numbers from the classical and sacred music world, plus several from the Broadway stage by composers such as Pergolesi, Giordani, Conti, Guion, Meredith Willson, and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

This fall, Bolton will be attending Ohio Northern University in Ada majoring in music education.

First Presbyterian Church is located on the corner of Washington and Crawford streets in Van Wert. The recital is free and open to the public.