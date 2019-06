Van Wert, O-G play to 2-2 ACME tie

Van Wert independent sports

Rain caused an early end to Wednesday’s ACME baseball game between Van Wert and Ottawa-Glandorf.

With the scored tied 2-2, the game was called in the fourth inning. It will go down as a tie in the standings.

Parker Conrad had both of Van Wert’s hits and an RBI and on the mound, he struck out nine while allowing two hits.